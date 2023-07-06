Open in App
Las Vegas just unveiled its new $2.3 billion spherical entertainment venue

By Ayana Archie,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MY7LP_0nILEDvI00
Sphere is a new $2.3 billion entertainment venue in Las Vegas that boasts the world's largest LED screen and what is said to be the largest spherical structure on the planet. (Greg Doherty / Getty Images )

Las Vegas has unveiled Sphere, a $2.3 billion entertainment venue that has a giant LED screen that displays a range of animations such as the moon and planets, fireworks and eyeballs.

Construction began in 2018, and it fully lit up on July 4 with a fireworks show.

Sphere is said to be the largest LED screen on Earth, at about 580,000 square feet, and has about 1.2 million puck lights. Each light has 48 diodes, a type of semiconductor device, each of which can display up to 256 million colors, according to Sphere Entertainment.

"The Exosphere is more than a screen or a billboard — it is living architecture, and unlike anything that exists anywhere in the world," said Guy Barnett, Sphere Entertainment's senior vice president of brand strategy and creative development.

Additionally, the company says it's the world's largest spherical structure at 516 feet wide and 366 feet tall. It seats 17,600 people, with a 20,000-person standing capacity.

So far, reactions to Sphere have been mixed.

"What's wild is that most communities in this country would be okay with a giant LED sphere before they'd allow an elevated train line in their neighborhood," wrote Hayden Clarkin , who tweets about transit issues.

"The MSG Sphere is officially the coolest building in the U.S.," Brian Trát tweeted .

"This 2-billion dollar one of a kind Sphere can dazzle even the pessimist. Wow this is something," tweeted Chris Maathuis , a local TV sports director.

Sphere will open for its first show in September, with rock band U2 taking the stage.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

