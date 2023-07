The Cambridge school district has announced that Adam Travis will be the new head coach of the Cambridge volleyball team.

“I see great potential in the program, and we have some pretty terrific athletes that I wanted to help and support,” said Travis.

Travis has experience coaching youth basketball and softball in Cambridge, but has not coached at the high school level.

“Everything is going well, we’ve had great participation in sweat league, open gyms and our lifting program,” said Travis. “My excitement is extremely high, we’ve had a lot of people who have put a lot of time and effort into this and we’re trying to build a strong program.”