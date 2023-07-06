Open in App
KCAU 9 News

Hawkeyes’ Caitlin Clark strikes perfect balance at John Deere Classic Pro-Am

By Blake Hornstein,

2 days ago

Caitlin Clark and Zach Johnson were out on the course together at the John Deere Classic Pro-Am , and gave Iowans a dream team to remember.

But even the great Zach Johnson’s annual homecoming got overshadowed.

A normal shot by a not-so-normal golfer, Clark took on a task only she could handle: Playing golf with the pros on a PGA course and signing autographs in between.

“It can really change their life if they have one interaction with you, so just trying to make as much time as I can to sign an autograph for a young kid or give them a ball or give them a high five,” Clark said. “It goes a really long way.”

Iowa State Patrol trooper catches 3 extreme speeders in 1 day

Typically when Johnson comes to the JDC, he’s by far the most popular Iowan here — it’s a homecoming for him. But for the first time, he placed second in the popularity contest.

“What happened this year in the NCAA women’s tournament as an Iowan – but also a fan of sports – was just spectacular. I wouldn’t have it any other way and you’d be lying to yourself if you said you were surprised.”

TPC Deere Run was engulfed by a gallery of black and gold. No t-shirt left unautographed and no selfie left untaken. The gratitude reciprocal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FTivz_0nILAmlR00
Iowa basketball player Caitlin Clark reacts after her putt on the 14th hole during the John Deere Classic golf tournament Pro-Am, Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

“I appreciate all the Hawkeye fans that were out there today,” Clark said. “A lot of people that support the Hawks, support women’s basketball, so that was super cool to see.”

Sioux City Explorers win both games of doubleheader, sweep Winnipeg

“This young lady on my right is transcendent,” Johnson said. “Given her talent, how she handles herself, whether it’s in interviews or just the way she goes about her work.”

Before a putt of meaningful golf was played at the John Deere Classic, a women’s college basketball player stole the show. It’s hard to imagine any golfer is going to draw the attention Caitlin Clark did at the pro-am.

