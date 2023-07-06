Open in App
radionwtn.com

Paris Utility Authority Moves Forward With Plans For 10-Mile Power Line

By Shannon McFarlin,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paris, TN newsLocal Paris, TN
Unoccupied RV Knocks Down Power Pole
Paris, TN2 days ago
Ray Lewis Band To Perform At Tuesdays At Park
Paris, TN14 hours ago
Paris Student Completes UTM Scholars Program
Martin, TN3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
TVA Plans Outage For Gibson Electric Tonight
Rutherford, TN2 days ago
Clarksville adding three new traffic signals amid long-range improvement plans
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Wingo city leaders reach out to state of Kentucky, Graves County for help with cleanup after storm
Wingo, KY3 days ago
Dedication Of New Refuge Named For Sgt. Lee Russell Set Next Week
Huntingdon, TN2 days ago
‘Curiosities Market’ returns to Camden July 29
Camden, TN3 days ago
19-year-old charged with theft in Benton, Ky.
Benton, KY20 hours ago
Arrest Made After Trash Dumped At Stewart Co. Boat Ramp
Clarksville, TN3 days ago
Burger King catches fire on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard, Holiday Drive closed
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Mushrooms 101 Class Offered In Paris
Paris, TN1 day ago
Powerful New Trace Adkins Video Filmed in Mayfield KY
Mayfield, KY1 day ago
Henry Co. Grand Jury Issues Indictment In Pedestrian Death Of Paris Attorney
Paris, TN2 days ago
Former Tennessee State Senator Hospitalized After Jet Ski Accident
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Watchable Wildlife Gets Buggy With It
Paris, TN22 hours ago
Clarksville Police Department cracking down on illegal vehicle window tinting
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
Two Milan officers get ‘locked up’ during fundraiser
Milan, TN1 day ago
Dexter Bowles hired as Jackson Christian School director of security
Jackson, TN1 day ago
Former PSSD Employee Charged With Theft
Paris, TN2 days ago
Signing Of Book On Capt. Jack Hinson Set
Paris, TN14 hours ago
Former Senator Herron injured in jet ski crash
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Parent sentenced for assaulting principal at Glenellen Elementary School in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN1 day ago
Fireworks accident leads to injuries
Murray, KY3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy