Texas Team Tops Big 12 Conference 2023 Preseason Poll

By Ryan Chadwick,

2 days ago

ARLINGTON, TX — More news out of the Big 12 Conference as the Big 12 released its 2023 Preseason Poll for football on Thursday. The Texas Longhorns were picked to finish first this year in the conference for the first time since the Big 12 switched to a divisionless format.

