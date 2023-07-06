Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Beltway In Fairfax County

A tractor trailer crash closed the Capital Beltway Thursday afternoon, July 6 in Fairfax County.

Traffic crawled along the northbound side for nearly two miles, leading up to mile marker 44 as of 4:30 p.m. in McLean.

The north left shoulder, left lane, left center lane, and right center lane were closed.

Photos from the scene show a firetruck and ambulance blocking the roadway, along with State Police.

