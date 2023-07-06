Open in App
Can Rams Rookie S Jason Taylor II Make Instant Impact?

By Hunter De Siver,

2 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams selected safety Jason Taylor II with the 234th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, hoping to add some much-needed depth to their secondary.

The Oklahoma State product played in 13 games this past season and shined bright in each of them. Taylor recorded 99 total tackles (80 solo—fourth-most in NCAA), seven pass breakups (eighth-most in Big 12), six interceptions (third-most in NCAA), 3.5 tackles for loss, and one fumble recovery.

The All-Big 12 First Team member also played well in all phases of special teams (kick/punt return/coverage/blocking), which is where scouts expect him to be placed to start his NFL career. However, the Rams are really in need of help in the secondary, so Taylor is also likely to be the backup for Russ Yeast.

Yeast played in 15 games with one start as the Rams seventh round pick in 2022. He recorded 20 tackles during his rookie campaign but allowed four receptions on five targets as well. Despite the obviously small sample size, he's expected to start Week 1.

Should Taylor earn the No. 2 free safety spot, he may be a solid depth piece. His staggering pass coverage numbers stem from his eyebrow-raising 43-inch vertical from the NFL Combine, the second-highest mark in the draft class . He's also a solid hitter for his 6-foot, 204-pound size.

However, Taylor's speed and agility for the safety position is subpar as he clocked a 4.5 40-yard dash. Despite making a lot of tackles, he also often missed/didn't complete them, per NFL Draft Bible .

"He occasionally slips off tackle attempts or is dragged for yards after contact. He’ll often stop his feet too early and then dive low at the ball carrier’s legs, missing the opportunity to make a stop."

Speed isn't necessarily a trait you could improve, but open-field tackling definitely is. And If Taylor works on this during training camp, he could become a solid depth piece for the Rams' secondary.

