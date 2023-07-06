Jessie James Decker’s Lookalike Son Wins Over Fans With Dance

Jessie James Decker's son Forrest has become quite the viral internet sensation.

The country pop artist shared an adorable video of her 4-year-old son dancing to Michael Jackson's 1982 hit "Beat It" on Wednesday, July 5, and fans are simply obsessed with the boy's moves.

And we can see why–Forrest is mighty talented!

View the original article to see embedded media.

"Dance your heart our baby boy!" Decker exclaimed in the caption before adding a few relevant hashtags like "#mj" and "#dancer."

>>> Sign up for Parade's Trending News newsletter and we'll keep you in the know on the viral pop culture moments and celebrity news everyone is talking about <<<

Fans wasted no time hyping up the little one and comparing his looks (and talent) to his mom.

One top comment read, "Pop off Forrest 👏🏻👏🏻💙," while another TikToker added, "He is actually very very good 🤌🏼👏🙌🏻."

"Jessie… you have your hands full with this adorable boy. But, he is a spitting image of you. 🥰," a third wrote.

In addition to Forrest, the "I Still Love You" songstress shares son Eric "Bubby" Jr. Decker , 7, and daughter Vivianne Rose Decker , 9, with her husband, former football star and wide receiver Eric Decker .

Jessie and Eric began dating in 2011 after being introduced by friends. A year later, the two announced they were engaged. Then, sometime in 2012, the two tied the knot in Colorado before expanding their family.

During an episode of the Motherly podcast that aired in 2019, Jessie confessed that becoming parents has only improved the couple's relationship.

"It’s made it even stronger and made us even closer because you know—think about it," she explained. "We created these people out of love together and now we’re raising three people that we have in common, not just biologically, but we have in common that we are so madly in love with these people that we created together."

Next: Why Jessie James Decker Is Getting Her Tattoos Removed