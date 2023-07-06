New York woman finds out she won lottery jackpot after nearly a year

July 6 (UPI) -- A New York woman didn't find out she had won a lottery jackpot worth $1,000 a week for life until she saw a news release nearly a year after the drawing.

Genine Plummer didn't find out she had won a lottery prize worth $1,000 a week for life until nearly a year after the Cash4Life drawing. Photo courtesy of the New York Lottery

Genine Plummer, of Islip, told New York Lottery officials she bought her ticket for the May 26, 2022, Cash4Life drawing at ShopRite of Bayshore, but somehow she neglected to ever check whether the ticket was a winner.

Plummer said she saw a lottery news release from May 11 of this year saying the winning ticket was nearly expired, and she decided to check all of her tickets.

She said she was shocked to discover she had won a prize of $1,000 a week for life.

"I'm just in shock with everything and amazed," she said. "I am overwhelmed."

Plummer offered some advice for other lottery players.

"Keep playing as I did and check your tickets like I did, especially if you have many tickets on hand," she said.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com