Davidson County Source

OBITUARY: Erwin Eugene Workman

By Michael Carpenter,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40San5_0nIL6jZr00

Erwin Eugene Workman – Age 83 of Antioch, TN. June 30, 2023.

Survived by wife, Marjorie Hinton Workman; children, Regina (Terry) Sizemore and Jennifer (Will) Beauchamp; grandchildren, Andrew (Madison) Sizemore, Abigail Sizemore, Anna Sizemore, Cadence Beauchamp and Emory Beauchamp; siblings, Cathy Green, Lois Slack, Darrell Workman and Richard (Kathe) Workman.

Funeral services will be conducted Friday, July 7, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 12-2 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Sizemore, Andrew Sizemore, Randy Hinton, Glen Poston, Jack Charlton and Caleb Franks.

