Open in App
WSET

Woman suffers severe injuries following assault on the Lick Run Greenway in Roanoke

By Caitlyn Frolo,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Roanoke, VA newsLocal Roanoke, VA
Roanoke police say several officers received letters of commendation
Roanoke, VA21 hours ago
Police searching for missing 13-year-old
Vinton, VA22 hours ago
Elderly woman assaulted on Lick Run Greenway, sparking concerns for citizens, police
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man charged with Malicious Wounding after Amherst shooting
Amherst, VA1 day ago
Man arrested for Danville supermarket robbery
Danville, VA1 day ago
Court documents reveal name of man killed in Roanoke shooting
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Teen charged in Amherst shooting, victim in critical condition: Police
Amherst, VA1 day ago
Trial date set for Roanoke man charged with killing man found in burned car
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
22-year-old Brookneal man dead in Halifax County crash
Brookneal, VA2 days ago
Henry County Sheriff's Office seeks public help in identifying bank robbery suspect
Martinsville, VA14 hours ago
Concord crews help extinguish house fire in Appomattox
Appomattox, VA1 day ago
Roanoke's traveling bear has now been spotted in Raleigh Court
Roanoke, VA12 hours ago
Lynchburg plans to enhance safety at 501 and 221 intersection following series of accidents
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Court records reveal how investigation into Roanoke teen’s killing is unfolding
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Dog saved from Danville house fire, no one hurt
Danville, VA1 day ago
Family heartbroken after two people found dead in SW Roanoke
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Giles County Fire Investigation Results in Arrest
Pulaski, VA1 day ago
Lynchburg unites for bittersweet birthday celebration of Kingston Campbell, seeks justice for his loss
Lynchburg, VA9 hours ago
Christiansburg woman pushes for change after being stranded due to train derailment
Christiansburg, VA1 day ago
Southwest Roanoke house fire leaves four adults displaced, several cats dead
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Bedford house fire under investigation
Bedford, VA1 day ago
VIDEO: LFD crews turn open fire hydrant into spur-of-the-moment water war with community
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Mystery Deepens: Two Bodies Discovered in Roanoke Sparks Investigation
Roanoke, VA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy