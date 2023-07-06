Centre County man sentenced to 10 years in prison

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Sandy Ridge man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a federal court on Thursday.

David Smith, 46, was sentenced on July 6 to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for his conviction of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan. Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence.

According to evidence presented in the case, from July 2019 to June 2020, Smith conspired to distribute 500 grams of a mixture that contained a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf

of the government. Mr. Olshan commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Smith.

Additional agencies participating in this investigation include:

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

The Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation

The United States Postal Inspection Service

Homeland Security Investigations

Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General

Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office

Erie County District Attorney’s Office

Millcreek Police Department

Erie Bureau of Police and other local law enforcement agencies

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)

investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers,

money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the

strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

