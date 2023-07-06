Open in App
WTAJ

Centre County man sentenced to 10 years in prison

By Rebecca Parsons,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SjNrL_0nIL5v1y00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A Sandy Ridge man was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a federal court on Thursday.

David Smith, 46, was sentenced on July 6 to 10 years in prison and 5 years of supervised release for his conviction of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, according to United States Attorney Eric G. Olshan. Senior United States District Judge Kim R. Gibson imposed the sentence.

According to evidence presented in the case, from July 2019 to June 2020, Smith conspired to distribute 500 grams of a mixture that contained a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Altoona man pleads guilty in federal court to unemployment fraud

Assistant United States Attorney Maureen Sheehan-Balchon prosecuted this case on behalf
of the government. Mr. Olshan commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Smith.

Additional agencies participating in this investigation include:

  • The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives
  • The Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation
  • The United States Postal Inspection Service
  • Homeland Security Investigations
  • Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General
  • Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office
  • Erie County District Attorney’s Office
  • Millcreek Police Department
  • Erie Bureau of Police and other local law enforcement agencies

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF)
investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers,
money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the
strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Centre County, PA newsLocal Centre County, PA
FBI: Centre County man arrested for involvement in Jan. 6 riot
Spring Mills, PA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Johnstown man charged with homicide, District Attorney reports
Johnstown, PA16 hours ago
Man charged after failure to repair vehicle
Duboistown, PA15 hours ago
Altoona man accused of attempted homicide after fight with woman
Altoona, PA22 hours ago
Charges dismissed in one case against former Westmont Hilltop teacher
Altoona, PA1 day ago
Ridgway man facing DUI, drug delivery charges
Ridgway, PA1 day ago
Corsica Man Accused of Assaulting Woman During Domestic Dispute
Corsica, PA1 day ago
Somerset County man sentenced for possessing meth, firearms
Cairnbrook, PA3 days ago
Man allegedly steals jacket, keys from local store
Renovo, PA22 hours ago
Two facing over 100 animal care charges for illegal Cumberland County kennel
Shippensburg, PA1 day ago
DA: Johnstown woman who lied about having cancer sentenced to probation
Johnstown, PA2 days ago
Altoona man pleads guilty in federal court to unemployment fraud
Altoona, PA3 days ago
Two more enter guilty pleas in the case of Nicole and Jasmine Snyder
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Plea deals after children starved, buried
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Teen found with stolen gun, liquor led Altoona police on foot chase, APD says
Altoona, PA2 days ago
Family, friends of Indiana County man fatally shot by police seek answers
Homer City, PA1 day ago
State College police looking for vandalism suspect
State College, PA1 day ago
Blair County man accused of wanting to shoot a Black woman, police report
Tyrone, PA3 days ago
Armed robbery suspect may be hiding in Williamsport
Williamsport, PA2 days ago
Authorities Searching for Reynoldsville Man Accused of Fleeing Police
Reynoldsville, PA3 days ago
Clearfield police looking for man who stole, sold vehicle
Clearfield, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy