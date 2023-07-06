Open in App
Odessa American

30 for 30 Fitness Challenge registration is open

By Odessa American,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E0ShR_0nIL5lRw00

Registration for the 16th Odessa College 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge is now open.

The annual challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September and it begins September 1, 2023. Complete all 30 days and you will be eligible to win this year’s grand prize and more.

Anyone from the Permian Basin and beyond may register for the challenge by going online to wranglersports.com/30for30, going to the Community tab on the Odessa College app, or going in-person to the Odessa College Sports Center Front Office. Participants can also form teams or be a part of an existing team and compete in the team competition category.

The benefits of participating in the Fitness Challenge are a $20 one-month OC Sports Center membership (a $40 value), a free three-day trial pass to the OC Sports Center, invitations to free weekly events and mini-challenges, free beginner and advanced daily workout plans, a free participant t-shirt (while supplies last), and improved overall health.

To make registering and logging your activity even easier, download the Odessa College app. The app is available for Android and for iOS devices.

Register now and join others in the community who are beginning their fitness journey, restarting their journey or continuing on their fitness path. Step, jog, lift, play, or walk your way to better overall health.

Sponsors for this year’s Odessa College 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge are Medical Center Health System, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, HEB, Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, and CBS7.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Odessa, TX newsLocal Odessa, TX
Update: One arrested amid Motel One shooting investigation
Odessa, TX3 days ago
Suspect in Wednesday shooting ID’d as former jailer, said shooting was self defense
Odessa, TX2 days ago
Update – Suspects have been Identified
Odessa, TX17 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
APD requesting assistance in theft investigation
Andrews, TX3 days ago
Dollar General Theft Investigation
Odessa, TX27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy