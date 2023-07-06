30 for 30 Fitness Challenge registration is open

Registration for the 16th Odessa College 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge is now open.

The annual challenge is to be physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, for the entire month of September and it begins September 1, 2023. Complete all 30 days and you will be eligible to win this year’s grand prize and more.

Anyone from the Permian Basin and beyond may register for the challenge by going online to wranglersports.com/30for30, going to the Community tab on the Odessa College app, or going in-person to the Odessa College Sports Center Front Office. Participants can also form teams or be a part of an existing team and compete in the team competition category.

The benefits of participating in the Fitness Challenge are a $20 one-month OC Sports Center membership (a $40 value), a free three-day trial pass to the OC Sports Center, invitations to free weekly events and mini-challenges, free beginner and advanced daily workout plans, a free participant t-shirt (while supplies last), and improved overall health.

To make registering and logging your activity even easier, download the Odessa College app. The app is available for Android and for iOS devices.

Register now and join others in the community who are beginning their fitness journey, restarting their journey or continuing on their fitness path. Step, jog, lift, play, or walk your way to better overall health.

Sponsors for this year’s Odessa College 30 for 30 Fitness Challenge are Medical Center Health System, Odessa Chamber of Commerce, HEB, Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center, and CBS7.