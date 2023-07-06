Open in App
News Channel 34

Animal Adventure brings cheetahs to Broome County

By Roy Santa Croce,

2 days ago



HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Broome County is officially home to the fastest land mammals on the planet.

Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville welcomed a pair of 4-year-old cheetah brothers, Amiri and Taavi.

The big cats are now on exhibit in the new, 15,000 square foot space along the park’s African Animal Trail.

The two brothers were assigned to Animal Adventure by the Cheetah Management Plan, known as AMP through the Zoological Association of America.

Owner of the park, Jordan Patch says that being a part of AMP, the animals may be called on to provide their genetics and propagate.

Patch says, “Being apart of an AMP program, you are at the mercy of the program, in the sense that, it’s not about us, it’s about the cats, it’s about the conservation, it’s about the propagation. So, while they may be called in from the reserves to help at another facility, we may end up with in the future breeding a pair of our own.”

The cheetah exhibit has room for the brothers to run and includes shady rock caves and outcrops that can be seen through one of the three viewing windows.

Patch says that whatever the big cats are doing, they are always ready to get their picture taken.

The park is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with last admissions at 4 p.m.

