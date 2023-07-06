Nelly Secured A $50 Million Bag After Selling His Music Catalog

Source: Nicholas Hunt / Getty

Back in 2000 Nelly and his Country Grammar, asked people did they want to take a ride wit him. Now over 20 years later that ride with Nelly has a value of $50 million dollars.

If you want to go and take a ride with me, We 3-wheeling in the fo’ with the gold D’s, Oh why do I live this way? (Hey, must be the money!) ♫ Hell yeah it was the money.

48 year old Cornell Haynes Jr. best known as Grammy award winning rapper Nelly is teaming up with a company called HarbourView Equity Partners for this, which coughing up $50 million deal for 50% ownership over his entire catalog — which includes 8 albums and a ton of #1 singles that helped define pop culture in the 2000s. Some of his best-known songs … such as, “Ride Wit Me,” “Dilemma” , and “Hot in Herre”.

According to St. Louis native Nelly:

“As artists, we put our heart and soul into each track and there comes a time when you consider preservation of that artistry. My music is my legacy which I want to last beyond me, continuing to make my existing fans happy while reaching new generations and new audiences. I am excited to partner with HarbourView to create opportunities for discovery of my music decades from now.”

How HOT is that!? He can now stomp in as many Air Force Ones as he wants now.

Take a look at the video below.