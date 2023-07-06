People’s Choice Art Festival returns, what to know about the annual Centre County event

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The People’s Choice Festival of Pennsylvania Arts and Crafts turns 20 this year, with the annual event returning next Thursday.

From July 13 through 16, guests will gather at Grange Park in Centre Hall. This is the second straight year at the park, as the previous 18 years were in Boalsburg. Grange Park offers a campground, so those interested can camp out while celebrating the arts in the Central Pennsylvania area.

The annual event brings music, art, food, wineries and more to the area for four days. The festival kicks off starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday and will run until 8 p.m. Times are the same for Friday, July 14 and 15, with things starting at noon and ending at 5 p.m. on the final day, Sunday, July 16.

There are 22 musical acts set to perform through the festival including performances from Velveeta, Victor and The Icons, The Extra Mile and The Nashville Music Company. A complete list of performers can be found on their website .

Those interested in food are in for a treat as there will be everything from coffee to mac and cheese and even fried veggies. Over 25 restaurants will be in attendance along with 10 different wine vendors .

There will also be nearly 200 artists at the festival selling their products.

