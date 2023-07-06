Open in App
Idaho Statesman

11 Idaho restaurants won Wine Spectator Awards in 2020. This year? Three

By Michael Deeds,

2 days ago

If you love dining out and sipping wine, you’re probably familiar with the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards.

Each year, Wine Spectator — the self-described “world’s leading authority on wine” — highlights dining destinations with the best selections. Places that you know are going to have options for all palates.

And each year lately — if you live in Idaho — the number of restaurants on Wine Spectator’s list keeps shrinking.

First, the good news.

Three Gem State restaurants made the cut, including two in Boise.

Chandlers and Fork were honored again. Same for The Narrows Steakhouse in McCall.

The awards offer three levels of distinction: Award of Excellence (2,001 winners this year); the loftier Best of Award of Excellence (1,411) and the top-tier Grand Award (93).

Chandlers and The Narrows earned the middle-tier Best of Award of Excellence; Fork received the baseline Award of Excellence.

Overall, Idaho has trended downward this decade. In 2020, 11 Idaho restaurants earned honors. In 2021, only six Idaho restaurants won. In 2022, the number slipped to four.

Now — three?

The Gem State’s plummet doesn’t necessarily mean that our local restaurants’ wine selection has gone south precipitously. Instead, I’d venture that fewer Idaho restaurants are entering this “contest” now. Priorities changed at restaurants after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards are pay-to-play. Restaurants submit an entry fee to be considered — $550 for this year’s awards. Not all restaurants make the cut, but you get the idea.

In 2022, I reached out to Capitol Cellars and Richard’s in Boise. Both had earned Wine Spectator Awards in past years but were notably absent. Both had decided not to participate.

That said, three winners in the entire state of Idaho feels a little depressing. As a comparison, Utah had 22 — with seven in Salt Lake City.

The latest Wine Spectator Awards recognized 3,505 dining destinations from all 50 states and more than 70 countries, according to a media release.

Best of Award of Excellence

▪ Chandlers Steakhouse , 981 W. Grove St., Boise.

▪ The Narrows Steakhouse at Shore Lodge, 501 W. Lake St., McCall.

Award of Excellence

▪ Fork , 199 N. 8th St., Boise.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Northern Lights expected to be visible this week in 17 states, including Idaho
Boise, ID17 hours ago
People Wanted To Run In Bubbles; Now This Boise Race Is Canceled
Boise, ID1 day ago
The Best Chocolate in the Boise Area & Why You Need Some Today
Boise, ID1 day ago
The Best Fried Chicken In The Boise Area Will Surprise You
Boise, ID1 day ago
Idaho's largest migratory gull colony is being threatened
Kuna, ID2 days ago
Report: Bungled Boondoggle Boise Investigation Exposed
Boise, ID1 day ago
Lane closures: US-95 between Marsing and the Idaho/ Oregon border
Marsing, ID1 day ago
Students sue Idaho officials ‘to protect trans youth’ from school restroom bill
Boise, ID16 hours ago
Boise’s July 4 parade should have been a time for unity. Liberty Dogs stopped that | Opinion
Boise, ID2 days ago
Bringing Oregon Weed To Boise? The Punishment Is Alarming
Boise, ID3 days ago
Travel delay: Idaho 55 southbound closed because of 35-acre wildfire near Horseshoe Bend
Boise, ID1 day ago
The hunt for Idaho's lost apple history
Riggins, ID2 days ago
Idaho Adults May Not Be Prepared Enough For Death, Survey Shows
Twin Falls, ID1 day ago
'Opera in the Park' returns to downtown Boise
Boise, ID2 days ago
The Roosevelt Market is open for business
Boise, ID2 days ago
State school board considers Labrador lawsuit over U of Idaho-Phoenix deal, decides this
Moscow, ID1 day ago
Idaho State Board of Education stands by meeting decision, lawsuit pending
Boise, ID1 day ago
The cities with the most expensive homes in the Boise metro area
Boise, ID1 day ago
Should University of Idaho demolish the house where 4 students were killed? | Opinion
Moscow, ID2 days ago
Local ISP trooper learns the reality of the drug crisis at US/Mexican border
Pocatello, ID1 day ago
Could this wine region be the new location of a concert venue? A California developer hopes so
Caldwell, ID4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy