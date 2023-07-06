Open in App
KLFY News 10

LSUE’s Jeff Willis Named To 2024 ABCA Hall of Fame Class

By George Faust,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GLaXP_0nIL4g0600

EUNICE, La. – LSU Eunice Baseball Head Coach Jeff Willis has been announced as a member of the 2024 class of the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Hall of Fame, the organization released on Wednesday.   Willis will be honored at the ABCA Hall of Fame Banquet on January 5 in Dallas, Texas during the 80th ABCA Convention.

The longtime LSUE head coach is part of a star-studded 10-member class including legendary head coaches Jim Morris (Miami (FL)) and Jim Wells (Alabama) as well as current University of Virginia head coach Brian O’Connor as well as Georgia Tech’s skipper Danny Hall.  Cal Bailey (West Virginia State), Pat McQuaid (Nova HS (FL)), Tim Pettorini (The College of Wooster), John Vodenlich (Wisconsin-Whitewater) and Wayne Wleton (Chelsea HS (MI)).  The ABCA Hall of Fame was founded in 1966 and has more than 300 inductees into the exclusive group.

This is the second Hall of Fame that Willis will be recently inducted into.  The Bengals’ head coach was enshrined into the NJCAA Baseball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this past May in Grand Junction, Colorado.

“To say this is an honor is an understatement,” LSU Eunice Baseball Head Coach Jeff Willis.  “To again be recognized by your profession is humbling, but it is a testament to the hard work and dedication our entire institution has put in to make LSU Eunice Baseball successful on the field and in the classroom.”

“This is the definition of a team award,” Willis added.

At the age of 24 years old, Willis took over LSU Eunice and has since turned it into one of the preeminent junior college baseball programs in the nation.  The Bengals have won seven NJCAA Division II National Championships under his watch – the third most for a head coach in all of college baseball all-time across all divisions.

LSUE has gone 995-218 (.820) in the 21 seasons under Jeff Willis, which is the second highest winning percentage in the history of college baseball over all division by a coach, active or retired.

The Bengals have made ten NJCAA World Series appearances, captured 11 Regional Championships and won ten District Championships.  The seven NJCAA National Championships are also tied for the most in the sport in NJCAA history from one school.

The JUCO Baseball Blog (The JBB) named LSU Eunice the “Team of the Decade” for 2010-2019, encompassing all junior college programs.

After guiding his Bengals to their sixth National Championship in 2018, Willis was awarded the Skip Bertman National Coach of the Year award by the National College Baseball Hall of Fame.  The honor, given to the nation’s top coach regardless of association or classification, has also been awarded to LSU’s Paul Mainieri and Florida’s Kevin O’Sullivan.

Willis becomes the first junior college head coach in Louisiana to be named to the ABCA Hall of Fame and just the eighth head coach among all affiliations from the Bayou State.  He joins Ron Maestri (New Orleans, 1991), Skip Bertman (LSU, 2003), Wilbert Ellis (Grambling State, 2007), Paul Mainieri (LSU, 2014), Rick Jones (Tulane, 2017), Roger Cador (Southern, 2021) and Tony Robichaux (Louisiana, 2021).

He will also become just the 24th person in junior college baseball to join this illustrious collection.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2023 MLB Draft: Which LSU baseball players could be selected
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
LSU band director announces resignation, officials say
Baton Rouge, LA22 hours ago
LSU Softball promotes Sandra Moton to assistant coach
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
LSU baseball player Dylan Crews wins 2023 Gold Glove Award
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
Gray Announces Additions That Complete 2023 Louisiana Volleyball Roster
Lafayette, LA3 days ago
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne creates NIL fund for female student-athletes
Baton Rouge, LA2 days ago
UL Lafayette unearths artifacts from Ice Age
Lafayette, LA14 hours ago
Adopt a duck at Eunice park to help overpopulation
Eunice, LA1 day ago
Mark Ardoin leading Zydeco Capital Jam
Opelousas, LA2 days ago
Food truck park brings new flavors to Lafayette’s northside
Lafayette, LA15 hours ago
Lafayette restaurant hosting French Fry Day eating competition
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Help Eunice City Marshal’s Office ‘Beat the Heat’
Eunice, LA2 days ago
More scattered rain for Acadiana this Thursday
Baton Rouge, LA3 days ago
Broussard hosts Independence Day celebration
Broussard, LA4 days ago
More scattered storms on a hot Sunday
Baton Rouge, LA16 hours ago
Landry’s Feed Store is still alive one week after devastating fire
Rayne, LA2 days ago
Missing Opelousas man found
Opelousas, LA1 day ago
Youngsville Sports Complex expansion includes amphitheater
Youngsville, LA5 days ago
Louisiana State Police: Car chase leads to multiple arrests
Hammond, LA2 days ago
Erath celebrates 87th annual water fight between Acadiana fire departments
Erath, LA4 days ago
Lafayette Police searching for sporting goods shoplifter
Lafayette, LA1 day ago
Local safety coalition is fighting back against speeding in Acadiana
Lafayette, LA2 days ago
Indoor activities to help avoid rising temperatures in July
Lafayette, LA5 days ago
Overgrown grass at Opelousas cemetery raises frustration with residents
Opelousas, LA3 days ago
New Iberia citizens can apply for property clearance grant
New Iberia, LA3 days ago
Opelousas police receive $100,000 in reallocated funds to support growth of department
Opelousas, LA5 days ago
Typical heat for your 4th of July with scattered afternoon storms
Baton Rouge, LA5 days ago
Opelousas filmmaker continues mission to reduce violence in city with second film
Opelousas, LA4 days ago
Breaux Bridge firefighters respond to 18-wheeler fire on West Mills Hwy.
Breaux Bridge, LA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy