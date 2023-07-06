Open in App
Startland News

How a ‘City Hall Swiftie committee’ is bringing joy (and business) to NKC as concert tour hits Arrowhead

By Channa Steinmetz,

2 days ago

T he street lights are pointing in an arrowhead, leading Taylor Swift fans to North Kansas City where they can walk the iconic “Cornelia Street.”

Swifties film TikToks at the Honorary Cornelia Street and Honorary Swift Street (Taylor’s Version) signs using Taylor Swift’s song, “Cornelia Street”; photos by Channa Steinmetz, Startland News

In June, North Kansas City Mayor Bryant DeLong announced that Swift Street in NKC was to be temporarily renamed Swift Street (Taylor’s Version) in honor of the artist coming July 7-8 to Kansas City for her Eras Tour concert series. At the crossroads of Swift Street (Taylor’s Version), NKC added an honorary Cornelia Street sign — a nod to one of the artist’s popular songs — to make the spot a Swifties’ wildest dream.

“We need to do more things from time to time that simply bring joy to our community,” DeLong said. “So we formed a City Hall Swiftie committee, and they put the idea together. There’s been a lot of excitement around the signs, and it’s been fun to watch groups take their photos in front of it.”

The Honorary Swift Street (Taylor’s Version) and Honorary Cornelia Street signs are located on the Southwest corner of Swift Street and Armour Road. The signs will be up until early next week.

Taylor’s Version

Taylor Swift began re-recording her music after being denied the chance to purchase the masters to her first six albums. Since 2021, Swift has released her albums with the addition of “Taylor’s Version” to the title to mark that she owns this version of the song. So far she has rereleased “Fearless (Taylor’s Version)”, “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” is set to be released Friday, June 7th at midnight EST.

“I made it very clear that I wanted to be able to buy my music,” Swift said on Late Night with Seth Meyers. “That opportunity was not given to me, and it was sold to somebody else. And so I just figured, I was the one who made this music first. I can just make it again.”

Along with bringing joy, DeLong hopes that the street signs bring more foot traffic to NKC, and both locals and visitors take time exploring the local businesses in the area, he said.

Katie and Levi Holland, co-owners of Post Coffee Company

NKC business owners have been utilizing Swift Street (Taylor’s Version) in their own marketing ahead of the Eras Tour. Katie Holland — co-owner of Post Coffee Company and a Taylor Swift fan herself — gave her fellow Swiftie employees the opportunity to create Swift-inspired teas, coffees and cocktails.

“At our North Kansas City location, we have our Lavender Haze beverage,” Holland said, noting that the drink is a tea tonic with lavender infused butterfly pea flower tea and topped with lemon and pink peppercorns. “It’s a refreshing, fun drink that we will have for sale through the weekend.”

RELATED: Are You Ready For It? J. Rieger partners with KC TikToker for Eras Tour pop-up ahead of Taylor Swift concert weekend

After grabbing their Lavender Haze tea from Post Coffee Company, Swifties can walk down Armour Road and check out 3 and Me Boutique , a local mother-and-daughters-owned boutique.

For those who need to grab last-minute outfits or accessories, 3 and Me Boutique has a 13 percent off everything discount with the code “ERASTOUR” for online purchases. For those who shop in-store, the discount will be automatically applied, and shoppers will receive a free pair of sunglasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XDBLH_0nIL4dLv00

Lois Gutierrez, the owner of 3 and Me Boutique

“Taylor’s lucky number is 13, so we went with 13 percent off,” said Lois Gutierrez, the owner of 3 and Me Boutique. “… We have a wide variety because the styles come from my three daughters, who all have a different style. One is the retro type; one is more trendy and one is more casual — so we have a lot of options for every kind of concert goer!”

3 and Me Boutique also features 13 other local businesses within their shop, Gutierrez added.

Armour Road and the greater NKC features a handful of staple small businesses, DeLong said.

“Come grab a drink at Sail Away Wine; Chappell’s is a great place for lunch and a must-see if you’re a sports fan,” DeLong said. “Screenland Armour has the latest movies. You can head a little further down to the Iron District as well for a large selection of food and shopping. Chicken N Pickle is great for a game of pickleball. Come ‘Shake It Off’ in a lot of different ways in North Kansas City.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35TVid_0nIL4dLv00

NKC is continuing to grow with local businesses, as well as the possibility of being the neighborhood for the new Royals Stadium. Royals owner John Sherman recently told reporters at a press conference that the location is between downtown and NKC. The decision is said to be made by the end of the summer.

Cruel summer or not, Holland encouraged all to come take part in the local Taylor Swift celebrations and walk Cornelia Street before it’s too late.

“I feel like this concert series is a once in a lifetime opportunity for people,” Holland said. “Even if you’re not able to go to the concert, you can still celebrate and have fun through the opportunities provided by local businesses. We’re happy to offer some of that fun.”

