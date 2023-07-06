Open in App
View Manhattanhenge from Long Island City for a breathtaking sunset next week

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HW001_0nIL3oAX00
Photo credit: Enan Hombra Instagram @enan_nyc

Manhattanhenge is a twice-annual event when the setting sun aligns perfectly with the east-west streets of the main street grid of Manhattan, but in Queens, the phenomenon is often referred to as LICHenge. This is because the best views can be found from the Long Island City waterfront, where you can see the Manhattan skyline perfectly framed by the East River.

The sunsets and sunrises each align twice a year, on dates evenly spaced around the summer and winter solstices. The sunset alignments occur around May 28 and July 13. The sunrise alignments occur around Dec. 5 and Jan. 8.

There are several great places to view Manhattanhenge from Long Island City. One popular spot is Hunters Point South Park, which offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and it is a great place to relax and enjoy the sunset. Another popular spot is Gantry Plaza State Park. The park, also located on the waterfront, offers panoramic views of the Manhattan skyline.

If you are planning to view LICHenge this month, plan to arrive early to get a good spot. LICHenge is a popular event and the best spots can fill up quickly.

The next dates for Manhattanhenge in Long Island City is July 12 and 13. The sun will set at approximately 8:20 p.m., when it will align perfectly with the east-west streets of Manhattan.

