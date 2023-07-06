RECALL: Portable charger ignited, caught fire on a plane, injuring four people

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A brand of portable chargers have been recalled after one charger caught fire on a flight and sent four flight attendants to the hospital.

VRURC is recalling all colors of their portable chargers as of July 6, 2023, as they pose a fire hazard to consumers.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission reports VRUCU portable chargers — model number OD-87 — are connected to a fire on a commercial flight, where one such charger ignited.

Four flight attendants were hospitalized due to smoke inhalation.

Some of the available colors of VRURC portable chargers. The charger was sold in black, blue, green, orange, pink, red and white. (Photo: CPSC)

The item, which came in a variety of colors, sold exclusively on Amazon from July 2021 to May 2023 and retailed for between $30 and $40.

The CPSC estimates just under 200,000 units were sold. Buyers are asked to stop using the charger immediately, and to contact VRURC for a replacement.

VRURC Contact Information:

Retailer: Shenzhen ChuangliJiacheng Technology Co. Ltd., d/b/a VRURC, of China

Phone: 951-593-9128 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern, Monday through Friday

Email: support@vrurcpower.com

Website: https://www.vrurcpower.com/pages/safety-recall

For more information on the recall, visit the CPSC website .

