WTWO/WAWV

IDOT announces dates for I-70 closure

By Sky Christian,

2 days ago

FARMERSBURG, Ind (WTWO/WAWV) — IDOT has announced plans to repair three damaged bridge beams over Interstate 70 just west of the Indiana /Illinois state line.

According to a release from IDOT, motorists driving in that area can expect delays and traffic disruptions starting Monday, July 10. The project will replace the damaged beams and will reduce I-70 to one lane until Monday, July 24.

What storm cleanup has taught Vigo Co. leaders

Between July 24 and July 28, that portion of I-70 will be completely closed between 9:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. to complete the project. Westbound traffic will have a detour from I-70 near the Illinois/Indiana state line onto Illiana Drive.

The project is expected to be finished by August 10 when the N. 2600th Street bridge reopens.

Motorists are encouraged to allow for extra time in their commutes and to be alert when driving in the area. Drivers are also advised to follow the posted detour routes and to use caution when crew members are working.

