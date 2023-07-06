Open in App
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Man faces five charges after arrest by Victoria Police

By Don Brubaker - 25 News NOW,

2 days ago

Man arrested by Victoria Police

VICTORIA, Texas - Early Tuesday morning, Victoria Police arrested 55-year-old Crayton Kelly in the 200 block of E. Water Street.

Authorities say Kelly got into an argument with a neighbor.

Kelly showed a knife, and then stabbed the neighbor's dog.

Kelly was taken into custody and faces five charges.

Information from the Victoria Police Department.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00yYeo_0nIL2qeY00
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Two teens arrested in connection to Leary Lane shooting
Victoria, TX1 day ago
Victoria Crime Stoppers looking for Lauren Gaskin
Victoria, TX19 hours ago
Hallettsville PD respond to major accident Saturday
Hallettsville, TX12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bee County starts investigation of deadly grain elevator collapse
Tynan, TX2 days ago
Breaking News: Deadly Collapse of Grain Elevator Sends Shockwaves Through Tynan, Texas
Tynan, TX3 days ago
Garza West inmates describe hot conditions inside cells with no AC
Beeville, TX3 days ago
30-year-old man dies after deadly highway collision
Victoria, TX2 days ago
Miss Texas pageant more than just a title
Victoria, TX1 day ago
Victorian Man’s Whataburger Post Goes Viral on Social Media
Victoria, TX1 day ago
Victoria East H.S. graduate now working on U.S. Navy's newest ship
Victoria, TX3 days ago
Stormy afternoon with BIG HEAT in the future
Houston, TX3 days ago
Have You Seen The Awesome New Shopping Center in Victoria Yet?
Victoria, TX4 days ago
Rain chances go away, with heat hear to stay
Victoria, TX14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy