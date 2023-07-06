Man faces five charges after arrest by Victoria Police

VICTORIA, Texas - Early Tuesday morning, Victoria Police arrested 55-year-old Crayton Kelly in the 200 block of E. Water Street.

Authorities say Kelly got into an argument with a neighbor.

Kelly showed a knife, and then stabbed the neighbor's dog.

Kelly was taken into custody and faces five charges.

Information from the Victoria Police Department.

