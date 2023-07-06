Open in App
WANE 15

Homestead grad Leiendecker joining Butler’s athletic department

By Josh Ayen,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RwHpC_0nIL2o8K00

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Over a decade after helping the Butler Bulldogs reach the National Championship in back-to-back years, Homestead grad Grant Leiendecker is taking on a senior role for Butler’s athletic department.

Leiendecker was named Butler’s Associate Vice President – Athletics on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Leiendecker is responsible for leading the comprehensive advancement program for athletics. He will also work on delivering exceptional fan experiences for athletic events.

Prior to his return to Butler, the Homestead grad worked as Assistant Vice President, Senior Associate Athletic Director for Development at Marquette.

A 2006 grad from Homestead, Leiendecker was named an Indiana All-Star before joining Butler for the 2006-07 school year.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
IHSBCA release 2023 All-State teams
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Cheaney helping Hoosiers on, off court as Director of Player Development
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Indiana Coaches Watching Cooper Flagg at Nike's EYBL Peach Jam
Bloomington, IN21 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Concordia coach, AD Doerffler joining loaded Indiana Football Hall of Fame class
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Video Q&A: Calbert Cheaney details return to Indiana, respect for Mike Woodson, impressions of current team
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Three Games Indiana Needs to Win in 2023 to Reach Bowl Eligibility
Bloomington, IN1 day ago
Big Ten Offseason Evaluation Series: Indiana Reloads Entering Post-TJD Era
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
The Eagles' farewell tour will make stops in Kentucky, Indiana
Lexington, KY2 days ago
The Best Home Remodelers in Indianapolis, Indiana
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indulge in these 30 new food offerings at this year’s Indiana State Fair
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Dear Carmel Clay Schools … about that Operating Referendum
Carmel, IN2 days ago
Several local breweries announce expansion around central Indiana
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indiana State Police Trooper Aaron Smith's burial at Crown Hill Cemetery
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Eagles announce final tour with stop in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN3 days ago
IU Health Names Two New Leaders for Frankfort Hospital
Frankfort, IN2 days ago
Indiana Grown: Huber’s Orchard and Winery
Starlight, IN1 day ago
The Richest Small Town in Indiana is Only 1.5 Square Mile
Indianapolis, IN4 days ago
Cars-N-Gravy returns this July
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Lightning believed to have sparked multiple fires Saturday morning in central Indiana
Indianapolis, IN22 hours ago
Funeral held for 33-year-old Indiana state trooper killed in the line of duty
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
A guide to Gen Con in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Fishers One calls upon Hamilton Southeastern Schools to provide detailed information on upcoming referendum
Fishers, IN1 day ago
Report: Indiana legislator convicted of drunk driving had THC in system
Seymour, IN1 day ago
Real Estate Entrepreneur Appointed Director of Ball State Entrepreneurship Center
Muncie, IN2 days ago
Off-duty troopers help stranded motorist change tire on I-69
Indianapolis, IN20 hours ago
Bloomington's lesbian bar The Back Door last of its kind in Indiana
Bloomington, IN4 days ago
Pendleton resident has ‘dun it’
Pendleton, IN3 days ago
This Indiana City Has the Most Roundabouts in the United States
Carmel, IN1 day ago
Shaffer: Could be time for public to “corral” Carmel Redevelopment Commission
Carmel, IN2 days ago
Eagles announce final tour, bidding a ‘long goodbye’ to fans
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy