Swope awarded 16K from Arts Organization Support

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanks to the Arts Organization Support grant funding, the Swope Art Museum has been awarded $16,956 dollars for annual operating support.

The funding is only a portion of the Art Organization Support grant of $3,431,351 that was portioned out across 414 non-profits specifically to fund and support art projects and organizations across the state.

“This represents an important investment by the people of Indiana in the Swopem and its outreach to citizens of the Wabash Valley,” said Fred J. Nation, executive director. “We are grateful to the Indiana General Assembly and Governor Eric Holcomb for this support. Public funding of the arts is an important factor in improving education and quality of life in our community.”

As the first nationally accredited art museum in the state, the Swope has a mission to preserve, collect, and share American art and to engage a diverse audience.

“The projects and organizations selected to receive funding are strengthening our state,” said Anne Penny Valentine, Chair of the Indiana Arts Commission. “The Commission is excited and honored to invest in Hoosier communities, supporting organizations that are doing exceptional creative work to make Indiana a great place to live, work, play, study, and stay.”

The Swope is open from 12-5 Tuesday through Sunday and is located at 25 S. 7th St. Terre Haute, and admission is free.

