Customers have had ‘no luck’ finding fan favorite soda – but Coke confirms it’s not discontinued

FANS have been wondering if their favorite flavor has been discontinued – but Coke confirms this isn't the case.

The soda company is not only known for its traditional Coca-Cola – but for its flavor varieties and options for diabetics too.

Coke confirms that its zero-sugar vanilla flavor is still around Credit: Kroger

But fans have been demanding answers about the vanilla coke zero, as some can't find it at their local grocery shop.

For example, one recently tweeted: "y’all had Vanilla Coke Zero at essence…why can’t I find it at the store?!"

Another fan of the vanilla coke zero said: "I've been searching forever for the vanilla coke zero in the ny/nj area with no luck. I know it was very popular and hard to find before, but now it's nowhere. Has it been discontinued?"

Fourtantley, Coke has some good news for the customer above, noting the product has "not" been discontinued.

For those who are struggling to find it at a local store, the company recommends using its product locator.

It may also be worth doing a search online through your favorite store to see if it's in stock.

The U.S. Sun did not see the vanilla coke zero listed online at a major retailer.

OTHER SUGAR-FREE OPTIONS

If you're still having trouble finding the product, Coke has other options for keto customers.

This includes Coca-Cola cherry zero and cherry vanilla zero.

It also makes traditional Coke with zero sugar.

Through Walmart, they can all be bought in cans and bottles ranging from six to even dozens per package.

The cost can be anywhere between $5 and $40, depending on the size.

While the Coke options above contain no sugar, keep in mind that they contain aspartame.

The artificial sweetener has recently been ruled as "possibly carcinogenic to humans" by the World Health Organisation.

COKE DISCONTINUED LIST

While the vanilla coke zero has not been discontinued, the company has removed other flavors.

This includes the orange vanilla soda.

The company offered a sugar-free variety of the flavor as well.

“Coca-Cola Orange Vanilla Zero Sugar was discontinued so that we can focus on flavors that show the most potential for growth and scale," the brand said in response to a fan that asked about the orange vanilla soda.

Also, Coke axed its Coca-Cola Coffee.

Moreover, the company discontinued its Coca-Cola energy in North America.

The drink offered 114 milligrams of caffeine per each 12-ounce serving, with ingredients like niacin, vitamin B6, and guarana.

Customers could choose from various varieties including zero sugar options and cherry.

