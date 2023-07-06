Wellington man charged in fatal shooting, victim identified

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Authorities have charged a Wellington man with murder in connection to a fatal shooting that claimed the life of 25-year-old Sydney Lea Ann Palmer.

Michael Eugene Edgington, 24, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday.

Police say the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. on Monday. Dispatch received the call from the 1300 block of N. A St. in Wellington.

Court documents show Edgington is accused of shooting Palmer during an argument while she was threatening to throw a small figurine at him.

Officers located Palmer with a single gunshot wound to her upper chest. She was taken to a hospital in Wichita, where she later died from her injuries.

Edgington is next due in court on July 13 and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

