Open in App
WSMV

Suspects steal Good Samaritan’s car after asking for help, Franklin police say

By Daniel Smithson,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Franklin, TN newsLocal Franklin, TN
Williamson County law enforcement agencies team up to arrest alleged auto burglars
Franklin, TN14 hours ago
Murfreesboro Man Arrested After Agencies Team up to Stop an In-Progress Burglary in Franklin
Franklin, TN1 day ago
Franklin police seek assistance in tracking down carjackers who duped good Samaritan
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Do You Recognize Him? Call Smyrna Police!
Smyrna, TN20 hours ago
Metro Police searching for suspects in connection to hit-and-run that left one man hospitalized
Nashville, TN10 hours ago
3 men arrested, 2 guns recovered after LPR camera alerts police to stolen vehicle
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Murfreesboro Police: Saturday morning double homicide under investigation
Nashville, TN20 hours ago
Police search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured Mt. Juliet man
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Police looking for robber who allegedly stole ‘hundreds of dollars’ from Murfreesboro store
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Police: Two men suspected in Franklin vehicle break-ins arrested
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Suspect search shuts down interstate in Williamson County
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Metro police find missing boy who ran away from home
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Williamson County homeowners worry about potentially armed robbers on the loose
Brentwood, TN1 day ago
1 in custody, search for 6 suspects underway in Williamson Co.
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Detectives Working to Identify Serial Robbery Suspect
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Woman jumps out of moving car after taxi driver allegedly threatened, pulled gun on her
Clarksville, TN2 days ago
1 dead after pickup, propane trucks crash in Murfreesboro, police say
Murfreesboro, TN1 day ago
Covered porch protects Hendersonville man nearly hit by celebratory gunfire
Hendersonville, TN1 day ago
Search underway for man charged for 2021 Nashville murder, police say
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Missing 10-year-old boy found safe near Nashville creek
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Teen arrested for July 4 deadly shooting on Buena Vista Pike; 6 others still sought
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nashville man who killed family pet found unarmed, Silver Alert cancelled
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Teen, one of 7 accused in deadly shooting, arrested
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Thousands of Dollars in Shoplifting - Theft Continues in Murfreesboro and Beyond
Murfreesboro, TN2 days ago
Bellevue mother attacked while strapping child into car seat
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Man wanted on several warrants arrested during alleged drug deal
Nashville, TN2 days ago
6 subjects wanted after 4 bail on I-65 in Brentwood, 3 crash in Nolensville; 1 arrested
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Mom fights off would-be attacker in Nashville church parking lot, police say
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy