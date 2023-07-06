Open in App
The Associated Press

A hiker is missing in Yosemite after being swept away by a fast-flowing creek

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gfhl5_0nIL0oCk00

1 of 2 |

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls. (National Park Service via AP)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VUpKk_0nIL0oCk00

2 of 2 |

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service shows hiker Hayden T. Klemenok who has been missing in Yosemite National Park since Sunday, July 2, 2023. Klemenok was swept away by a cold and fast-flowing creek as California’s epic winter snowpack melts. The National Park Service says Klemenok vanished while backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Falls. (National Park Service via AP)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing Mom of Three Found Dismembered in Storage Unit
Saint Paul, MN7 days ago
Boy, 11, dies after NY-bound flight makes emergency landing in Budapest
New York City, NY27 days ago
6 year-old boy dies after attacked by family dog in Florida
North Port, FL1 day ago
11-Year-Old Bitten by Rattlesnake After Falling Off Bike on Colorado Trail: 'He's a Tough Boy'
Golden, CO24 days ago
66-year-old man hunted and killed by a 'predatory' black bear as he drank morning coffee at his cabin in Arizona woods
Groom Creek, AZ22 days ago
9-Foot invaders from outer space or something else?
Las Vegas, NV27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy