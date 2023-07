LSU center fielder Dylan Crews is the Southeastern Conference's male athlete of the year.

Crews is a top prospect in the Major League Baseball draft next week. He finished first in the nation in runs and walks (100 and 71, respectively), was second in on-base percentage (.567), and third in batting average (.426).

Crews also led the conference with 110 hits.

Crews is the first LSU Tiger since Joe Burrow to take home the award.