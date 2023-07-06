OceanGate's Titanic sub went out of control on a test-dive after its thrusters failed, leaving it a 'sitting duck' under the water for more than 2 hours

OceanGate's Titan submersible in 2021. Courtesy of Brian Weed

The Titan sub failed on a test-dive in 2021 after its thrusters broke down, a former passenger said.

Brian Weed told Insider that OceanGate's submersible was stuck underwater for more than two hours.

"We sort of became sitting ducks in water without the ability to go anywhere," Weed said.

OceanGate's doomed Titanic submersible broke down on a test-dive in 2021 when its thrusters malfunctioned, leaving the vessel — and the people inside — stuck underwater for more than two hours, a former passenger said.

"We sort of became sitting ducks in water without the ability to go anywhere," the adventure-documentary cameraman Brian Weed told Insider.

Weed was working for the Discovery Channel's "Expedition Unknown" TV show when he and his colleague Josh Gates got the opportunity to take a test-dive in the Titan in May 2021 in Puget Sound, Washington.

He told Insider that the test-dive was supposed to be a "precursor" to a dive later that summer to the Titanic wreckage in the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean.

However, the sub — which was created and piloted by OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush — never made it below 100 feet in the water, Weed said.

The dive was plagued with problems from the start, including even getting off the launchpad, Weed said.

Weed told Insider that "everything started to go wrong" when the sub finally got in the water and got the all clear to dive.

At least one thruster on the sub failed quickly, and "there was basically a major malfunction with its whole thruster system," Weed said.

Brian Weed took a test-dive in the Titan submersible with Stockton Rush and Josh Gates in May 2021. Courtesy of Brian Weed

"That was sort of blamed on a computer issue. The computer systems needed to be rebooted, recalibrated," Weed said, adding, "We start to have comms issues. We were having trouble getting in touch with the topside crew so they could help troubleshoot. And this goes on and on for at least an hour."

The sub spent more than two hours in the water "going nowhere" before Rush "had to sheepishly confess we had to abort the dive because there was no way for the vessel to get down to the target," Weed said.

"The whole time I'm in the water locked in this [submersible] and thinking this is supposed to go to the Titanic in two months," Weed told Insider. "We can't get below 100 feet, and this is supposed to go 12,000 feet under the ocean."

Weed said that Rush seemed "flustered" and "nervous" but that the OceanGate CEO always had "an excuse or a reason for whatever was going on."

He said that Rush was "very convincing," "charismatic," "smart," and someone you "want to trust" but that he still had doubts about the sub's safety.

"Stockton believes so much in his own creation and innovation that he wasn't willing to even consider that he might be wrong about something," Weed said, adding that he thought Rush was "blinded by his own hubris."

Weed said he was also taken aback by a "bizarre" comment Rush made when he raised concerns about what would happen in an emergency situation after they were deadbolted in the sub.

Weed ultimately pulled out of the documentary project because of safety concerns, and he said the production of the show's episode was later canceled.

The Titan sub imploded last month on an expedition to the Titanic's wreckage , killing Rush and all four passengers on board. After the sub went missing, former employees and experts said they warned Rush the sub wasn't safe .