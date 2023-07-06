Traffic Signal Down Closing Route 77 In Upper Pittsgrove

Police lights. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Franz P. Sauerteig

The mishap occurred about 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 near Route 611 (Elmer-Shirley Road) in Upper Pittsgrove Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

All lanes were closed intermittently northbound, the DOT said.

All lanes were closed southbound, according to 511nj.org.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

to follow Daily Voice Cumberland Salem and receive free news updates.