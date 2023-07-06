Open in App
Traffic Signal Down Closing Route 77 In Upper Pittsgrove

By Jon Craig,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bMlsE_0nIL0cc200
Police lights. Photo Credit: Pixabay/ Franz P. Sauerteig

The mishap occurred about 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, July 6 near Route 611 (Elmer-Shirley Road) in Upper Pittsgrove Township, according to the New Jersey Department of Transportation.

All lanes were closed intermittently northbound, the DOT said.

All lanes were closed southbound, according to 511nj.org.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

