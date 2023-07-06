Drake blows fans minds by performing next to a hologram of his younger self

Drake has been lauded by fans for his creativity after he featured a hologram version of his younger self at a recent Chicago concert.

On Wednesday (5 July), the Canadian rapper, 36, kicked off his joint It’s All A Blur tour with rapper 21 Savage , 30, in support of their 2022 collaborative album Her Loss.

In a clip posted on Twitter Drake can be seen rapping his 2011 classic “Look What You’ve Done” next to a hologram image of his younger self seated beside him.

Several fans responded to the footage on Twitter, mindblown by the technology.

“You guys can’t even lie this is soooo cool,” one commented, with a second adding: “Wait this is actually genius.”

A third applauded the stage set-up calling it “the coolest” “I’ve ever ever seen”.

“This is creativity,” another wrote.

At another point during the concert, Drake was hit by a phone thrown by an audience member.

In a video of the incident posted to TikTok, the five-time Grammy winner is shown standing close to the edge of the stage when a phone from the crowd is launched, hitting him in the arm.

For a brief moment – yet without missing a beat – he looks at his arm before continuing his performance.

Drake is just the latest in a string of artists to have been struck by an object thrown from the crowd.

In June, Bebe Rexha collapsed on stage after she was hit in the head by a phone .

She later updated fans revealing the projectile had given her a black eye . The next day, the alleged assailant, a man named Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey, was arrested and charged with assault .

A week later, “Sweet But Psycho” singer Max was accosted during a concert in Los Angeles by a stage invader who slapped her in the face .

In London, meanwhile, Pink was left speechless after a fan threw a plastic bag containing their mother’s ashes onto the stage. She also received a large wheel of French Brie from another fan.

Country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the eye by a bracelet during a concert in Idaho .

Fellow singers, including Adele, have since condemned the disrespect .

Over the weekend, on Saturday (1 July), the “Rolling in the Deep” singer addressed the audience at her Las Vegas residency, saying: “Have you noticed how people are forgetting f***ing show etiquette at the moment and just throwing s*** on stage?”

“Have you seen that? I f***ing dare you, I dare you throw something at me, I’ll f***ing kill you.”