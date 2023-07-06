Aaron Jones on cousin Tristen Newton: “When he won the championship, I won”

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges High School graduate Tristen Newton was an integral part of UConn’s fifth national championship in his first season on the hardwood for the Huskies in 2022-23.

Newton scored a game-high 19 points and had 10 rebounds in the title game win over San Diego State back in April. He had a strong year overall for the Huskies, after transferring to Storrs from East Carolina in the spring of 2022. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists as UConn’s starting point guard for much of the season.

Along for the ride with Newton during the Huskies’ run to the national championship were his famous cousins, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and his twin brother, Alvin Jones.

The Jones twins could frequently be seen in the stands at UConn games throughout the season and they joined Newton’s parents and siblings in the stands at every UConn NCAA Tournament game, starting with the Sweet 16.

Aaron Jones has frequently posted about Newton’s basketball career ever since he landed at East Carolina in 2019. At his youth football camp last week, Jones got emotional talking about Newton’s run to a national title.

“When he won the national championship, I won the national championship. Growing up, that’s the dream. March Madness, to win it all,” Jones said. “To be there and live it with him from the Sweet 16 down, it was surreal. To be able to pound your chest, here in El Paso people are slept on a lot, but when we get our opportunity we show what we can do with it. To come back to Texas and win it when no Texas schools wanted to offer him is huge.”

Jones’ chops on the basketball court are well-known, too. He played both football and basketball at UTEP as a freshman. Newton made the most of his opportunities, after UTEP and New Mexico State failed to offer him at Burges.

Newton tested the NBA’s Draft waters after winning the national title, ultimately electing to return to UConn for his final season of eligibility in 2023-24.

