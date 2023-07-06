Open in App
KTSM

Aaron Jones on cousin Tristen Newton: “When he won the championship, I won”

By Colin Deaver,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jd3TI_0nIL0X9H00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Burges High School graduate Tristen Newton was an integral part of UConn’s fifth national championship in his first season on the hardwood for the Huskies in 2022-23.

Newton scored a game-high 19 points and had 10 rebounds in the title game win over San Diego State back in April. He had a strong year overall for the Huskies, after transferring to Storrs from East Carolina in the spring of 2022. He averaged 10.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists as UConn’s starting point guard for much of the season.

Along for the ride with Newton during the Huskies’ run to the national championship were his famous cousins, Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones and his twin brother, Alvin Jones.

The Jones twins could frequently be seen in the stands at UConn games throughout the season and they joined Newton’s parents and siblings in the stands at every UConn NCAA Tournament game, starting with the Sweet 16.

Aaron Jones has frequently posted about Newton’s basketball career ever since he landed at East Carolina in 2019. At his youth football camp last week, Jones got emotional talking about Newton’s run to a national title.

“When he won the national championship, I won the national championship. Growing up, that’s the dream. March Madness, to win it all,” Jones said. “To be there and live it with him from the Sweet 16 down, it was surreal. To be able to pound your chest, here in El Paso people are slept on a lot, but when we get our opportunity we show what we can do with it. To come back to Texas and win it when no Texas schools wanted to offer him is huge.”

Jones’ chops on the basketball court are well-known, too. He played both football and basketball at UTEP as a freshman. Newton made the most of his opportunities, after UTEP and New Mexico State failed to offer him at Burges.

Newton tested the NBA’s Draft waters after winning the national title, ultimately electing to return to UConn for his final season of eligibility in 2023-24.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
KJ Lewis returns to Chapin High for summer youth basketball camp
El Paso, TX1 day ago
UTEP Basketball Receives Commitment from Seven-Foot High School Prospect for Final Scholarship
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Golding, UTEP men re-tool roster after rough 2022-23 season
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Marshall, UTEP, and Other Group of 5 Teams Who Could Surprise in 2023
El Paso, TX1 day ago
New Mexico State Football: Can the Aggies contend in C-USA?
Las Cruces, NM1 day ago
Heiar for hire: How a controversial coach was given another chance in Missouri
Las Cruces, NM2 hours ago
Arizona guard KJ Lewis, Chapin hoops to host free basketball camp this weekend
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Chihuahuas suffer 11-7 loss to Aviators in Game 4 of series
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Locomotive FC pick up 2024 contract option for Bence Pavkovics
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Former NM State stars Bradish, Gonzales continue torrid play in MLB
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Locomotive FC hits the road for match against Monterey Bay FC
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Chihuahuas suffer third straight loss to Aviators
El Paso, TX8 hours ago
Locos grab point on road after 0-0 draw against Monterey Bay FC
El Paso, TX8 hours ago
Women’s MMA title bout to be held at Southwest University Park
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Hernaiz, Melendez continue tear through Minor League Baseball
El Paso, TX3 days ago
UTEP put on ‘warning’ status by its accrediting commission; has until December to develop improvement plan
El Paso, TX2 days ago
When Will the Texas Heat Dome Finally Implode?
El Paso, TX2 days ago
Game I, Game II, Game On! For Dickerson, Cancer Warriors
Las Cruces, NM2 days ago
Star on the Mountain lights up again
El Paso, TX2 days ago
ComSAR brings down patient from mountain, no transports
El Paso, TX19 hours ago
Midland Reporter-Telegram says former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez up for the same job in Midland
Midland, TX2 days ago
El Paso ISD: Adalberto Garcia Jr. new assistant superintendent of elementary schools
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Former El Paso City Manager Tommy Gonzalez in line for new job
El Paso, TX1 day ago
The Week Ahead: Beginning in September the El Paso Streetcars will operate 7 days a week
El Paso, TX1 day ago
This Titanic Survivor’s Journey Shaped Iconic El Paso Dealership
El Paso, TX3 days ago
Texas Walmart shooter gets 90 consecutive life sentences; death penalty still possible
El Paso, TX1 day ago
San Elizario ISD begins 4-day class schedule, schools will be closed on Mondays
San Elizario, TX3 days ago
Sunland Park Fire assists with body recovery in desert
El Paso, TX1 day ago
Man wanted for deceptive business practice has been caught
El Paso, TX8 days ago
Popular Fabens eatery closed after being burglarized overnight
Fabens, TX15 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy