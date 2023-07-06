Local gym franchise ranked among top 20 in California

Kingsburg’s Anytime Fitness franchise has been ranked fourth of the 20 best commercial gyms in California.

The ranking by online fitness resource Total Shape crunched the numbers to see how 13 of the largest commercial gym franchises stack up against one another in terms of user ratings. They looked at ratings from each commercial gym location to find the average user experience.

Anytime Fitness in Kingsburg had a Google rating of five stars with 249 reviews. It was the only local gym to make the list.

F45 Training Culver City was California’s highest rated commercial gym, achieving a five-star Google rating across 425 reviews.

F45 Training was the highest rated commercial gym in America, with a near perfect Google rating of 4.94 stars on average across 742 gym locations.

24 Hour Fitness achieved the lowest user rating of 3.51 stars on average across 281 locations.