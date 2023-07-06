Open in App
What Now Houston

Innovative Coffee Experience Coming Soon

By Derek Yates,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pXaJb_0nIL04sh00

Entrepreneur and coffee aficionado Juan Camilo Aristizabal is all set to bring a fresh, immersive coffee experience to Houston. His brainchild, Elements Colombian Coffee , to be located at 1005 Ennis St ., will be the first of its kind in the city, promising an unparalleled coffee experience directly to the table.

Born and raised in Colombia, the land known for its rich coffee culture, Aristizabal aims to impart a similar passion to the residents of Houston. “I’m a coffee shop lover,” he said during a recent phone conversation. “And I’ve noticed that nobody else is doing this type of experience in Houston, where the coffee is prepared at the table using many of the different methods that coffee is made.”

Elements plans to stand out from the standard café model by turning the act of coffee-making into an interactive performance, showcasing the various global methods of brewing. The unique concept intends to educate customers about the diversity and complexity of coffee preparation techniques while they enjoy their cup of joe.

But the experience doesn’t stop at the coffee itself. Aristizabal has grand plans for the large facility, which will house more than just a coffee bar and seating for customers. Elements will include workshops for coffee enthusiasts who are interested in a deeper dive into the art of coffee-making, as well as a fully equipped kitchen. This will allow the café to serve up a menu of food options carefully curated to complement their coffee offerings, further enhancing the customer experience.

And this might be just the beginning for Elements Colombian Coffee. Once the Houston location is running smoothly, Aristizabal has plans to expand the brand further. “If all goes well with this first location, we hope to open a second one soon after,” he said, hinting at the potential growth of this exciting new venture.

This just-under-5000-square-feet coffee facility is set to open in Fall 2023.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F3hXr_0nIL04sh00
Photo: Official
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3irrE0_0nIL04sh00
Photo: Official


