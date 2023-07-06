Open in App
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Canyon Theatre Guild To Host Finding Nemo Jr.

By Dani Gallegos,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c4L3f_0nIL01EW00

The Canyon Theatre Guild is set to perform a Disney-Pixar classic this week in Newhall, Finding Nemo Jr.

Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors are set to be performing the musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic – Finding Nemo Jr.

“This cast is so incredibly talented! Their hard work has created such a beautiful retelling of the story we all know and love,” said Director Katrina Negrete.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTpJg_0nIL01EW00

Performed by the Canyon Theatre Guild Stars, Finding Nemo Jr. is a live-stage performance of the beloved story of the little clownfish Nemo and his father Marlin.

The show is scheduled to have four performances beginning Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3efOxM_0nIL01EW00

Premium tickets are $15 and regular tickets are $7 – $10 depending on age, according to officials.

For more information about the show or tickets, call (661) 799 – 2702 or click here .

Do you have a news tip? Call us at (661) 298-1220, or send an email to news@hometownstation.com. Don’t miss a thing. Get breaking KHTS Santa Clarita News Alerts delivered right to your inbox. Report a typo or error, email Corrections@hometownstation.com

KHTS FM 98.1 and AM 1220 is Santa Clarita’s only local radio station. KHTS mixes in a combination of news, traffic, sports, and features along with your favorite adult contemporary hits. Santa Clarita news and features are delivered throughout the day over our airwaves, on our website and through a variety of social media platforms. Our KHTS national award-winning daily news briefs are now read daily by 34,000+ residents. A vibrant member of the Santa Clarita community, the KHTS broadcast signal reaches all of the Santa Clarita Valley and parts of the high desert communities located in the Antelope Valley. The station streams its talk shows over the web, reaching a potentially worldwide audience. Follow @KHTSRadio on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Lancaster Man Killed In 14 Freeway Crash Identified
Lancaster, CA6 days ago
Compton Woman Arrested After Fight At Six Flags Hurricane Harbor
Compton, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy