Canyon Theatre Guild To Host Finding Nemo Jr.

Canyon Theatre Guild’s Youth Theatre actors are set to be performing the musical adventure based on the Disney-Pixar classic – Finding Nemo Jr.

“This cast is so incredibly talented! Their hard work has created such a beautiful retelling of the story we all know and love,” said Director Katrina Negrete.

Performed by the Canyon Theatre Guild Stars, Finding Nemo Jr. is a live-stage performance of the beloved story of the little clownfish Nemo and his father Marlin.

The show is scheduled to have four performances beginning Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m., Sunday, July 9 at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, July 16 at 2 p.m.

Premium tickets are $15 and regular tickets are $7 – $10 depending on age, according to officials.

For more information about the show or tickets, call (661) 799 – 2702 or click here .

