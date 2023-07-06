Open in App
WSLS

Woman severely injured after Lick Run Greenway assault, Roanoke police say

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Roanoke, VA newsLocal Roanoke, VA
Roanoke police say several officers received letters of commendation
Roanoke, VA22 hours ago
Police searching for missing 13-year-old
Vinton, VA23 hours ago
Elderly woman assaulted on Lick Run Greenway, sparking concerns for citizens, police
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Amherst
Amherst, VA19 hours ago
One in custody, another suspect wanted for robbery in Henry County, according to authorities
Martinsville, VA10 hours ago
Lynchburg police investigating shots fired incident on Wyndhurst Drive
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Teen charged in Amherst shooting, victim in critical condition: Police
Amherst, VA1 day ago
Man arrested for Danville supermarket robbery
Danville, VA1 day ago
Arrest made in armed robbery at Danville Food Lion
Danville, VA1 day ago
Trial date set for Roanoke man charged with killing man found in burned car
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Attacker sought after elderly woman attacked on Greenway
Roanoke, VA2 days ago
Two Amherst Co. deputies injured during pursuit, suspect in custody
Madison Heights, VA2 days ago
Roanoke mayor responds to delay in reporting Greenway assault to public
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Dog saved from Danville house fire, no one hurt
Danville, VA1 day ago
Former William Fleming employee charged with indecent liberties against child
Roanoke, VA1 day ago
Family heartbroken after two people found dead in SW Roanoke
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Roanoke's traveling bear has now been spotted in Raleigh Court
Roanoke, VA14 hours ago
Court records reveal how investigation into Roanoke teen’s killing is unfolding
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Southwest Roanoke house fire leaves four adults displaced, several cats dead
Roanoke, VA3 days ago
Concord crews help extinguish house fire in Appomattox
Appomattox, VA2 days ago
VIDEO: LFD crews turn open fire hydrant into spur-of-the-moment water war with community
Lynchburg, VA1 day ago
Missing 13-year-old in Vinton was found, police say
Vinton, VA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy