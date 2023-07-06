Open in App
WATE

New Tennessee law requires more notice of eviction for seniors

By Mark Kelly,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cYPNY_0nIKz60a00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Finding yourself suddenly homeless is terrifying, especially if you’re a senior citizen. Gov. Bill Lee has signed a law that takes some of the stress off seniors finding a new home in this hot housing market.

The governor putting his signature on a new law would have never happened without Norma Upshaw and the Madison senior living community she called home.

“It was a close community because we all knew each other,” said Upshaw.

However, NorthPark Village sent Upshaw a notice last year that she had to move. The community had been sold, a new development was being built, and she had only one month to find a new place to live.

Body found on roadside in Jefferson County

“One day, we all got letters in the mail saying we had 30 days,” said Upshaw.

Shocked, Upshaw’s daughter and granddaughter stepped in to help.

“It’s devastating to know the rippling effect that it caused on not only my mother, but all the whole entire community — emotionally, physically, mentally, and socially,” said Karen Holder, Upshaw’s granddaughter.

The family said 30 days is not enough time for seniors on a fixed income to find affordable housing in a market as expensive and competitive as Middle Tennessee. Soon, lawmakers stepped in.

Truck driver seriously injured after crash in West Knox County

“This bill came from a constituent of mine whose elderly parent was evicted suddenly from a senior assisted living facility, and they were not given enough notice to find somewhere else to go once they sold the property to a land developer,” said State Sen. Charlene Oliver.

The law Lee signed doubles the amount of notice seniors must receive from 30 days to 60 days, as long as the senior’s rent has been paid on time and the eviction is for a new development.

Extra time for Jacksboro residents after rent raises by 60 percent

“There was a desperate need for advocacy for our seniors, specifically around affordable independence in your housing,” said Danielle Cotton, Upshaw’s granddaughter.

Upshaw, who eventually found a home in Smyrna, walked away from the experience with a valuable lesson: “It takes time and it takes money and it takes a community to help each other.”

Upshaw’s family also started a non-profit called Awake Nashville to help other seniors with housing. They plan to open their first facility in the fall.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Tennessee non-profit supports children and young adults in foster care
Franklin, TN19 hours ago
University of Tennessee warns of increase of fire ant colonies in West Tennessee
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
TBI ‘making progress’ on rape kit testing
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
All aboard! New push to bring passenger train system to Tennessee
Nashville, TN1 day ago
East Tennessee named as top 5 places to retire
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee health care company fined for not providing or improperly providing services
Abingdon, VA1 day ago
Tennessee Baby Born Weighing Nearly 14 Pounds Just in Time for July 4th
Franklin, TN2 days ago
Tennessee City Named The 'Most Miserable' In The State
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Former Tennessee State Senator Hospitalized After Jet Ski Accident
Nashville, TN3 days ago
6 free things to do in East Tennessee July 7-9
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Parents of missing TN woman hoping for answers
Nashville, TN3 days ago
Buying a home in these Tennessee counties is getting more expensive
Nashville, TN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy