New Tennessee law requires more notice of eviction for seniors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Finding yourself suddenly homeless is terrifying, especially if you’re a senior citizen. Gov. Bill Lee has signed a law that takes some of the stress off seniors finding a new home in this hot housing market.

The governor putting his signature on a new law would have never happened without Norma Upshaw and the Madison senior living community she called home.

“It was a close community because we all knew each other,” said Upshaw.

However, NorthPark Village sent Upshaw a notice last year that she had to move. The community had been sold, a new development was being built, and she had only one month to find a new place to live.

“One day, we all got letters in the mail saying we had 30 days,” said Upshaw.

Shocked, Upshaw’s daughter and granddaughter stepped in to help.

“It’s devastating to know the rippling effect that it caused on not only my mother, but all the whole entire community — emotionally, physically, mentally, and socially,” said Karen Holder, Upshaw’s granddaughter.

The family said 30 days is not enough time for seniors on a fixed income to find affordable housing in a market as expensive and competitive as Middle Tennessee. Soon, lawmakers stepped in.

“This bill came from a constituent of mine whose elderly parent was evicted suddenly from a senior assisted living facility, and they were not given enough notice to find somewhere else to go once they sold the property to a land developer,” said State Sen. Charlene Oliver.

The law Lee signed doubles the amount of notice seniors must receive from 30 days to 60 days, as long as the senior’s rent has been paid on time and the eviction is for a new development.

“There was a desperate need for advocacy for our seniors, specifically around affordable independence in your housing,” said Danielle Cotton, Upshaw’s granddaughter.

Upshaw, who eventually found a home in Smyrna, walked away from the experience with a valuable lesson: “It takes time and it takes money and it takes a community to help each other.”

Upshaw’s family also started a non-profit called Awake Nashville to help other seniors with housing. They plan to open their first facility in the fall.

