Open in App
ktalnews.com

Stewart and Collier plan to start a new women’s league to play in WNBA offseason

By DOUG FEINBERG, Associated Press,

2 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
Jewell Loyd injury update: Storm's All-Star guard leaves game vs. Liberty with sprained ankle
Seattle, WA16 hours ago
Brittney Griner Joined Exclusive WNBA Group With Wednesday Night's Performance
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
WNBA Odds: Wings vs. Fever prediction, pick, how to watch – 7/9/2023
Dallas, TX5 hours ago
Former Tennessee, WNBA star Nikki McCray-Penson dies at 51
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
WNBA All-Star Draft: It’s Aces/South Carolina vs. Liberty/Storm/UConn
Las Vegas, NV18 hours ago
Cardinals reliever Gallegos gets wiped down by umpire after using rosin bag on his left arm
Chicago, IL14 hours ago
Ryan Mallett remembered with Candle Light Vigil
Texarkana, TX1 day ago
Liberty Teammates, Griner Headline Stewart's WNBA All-Star Team
New York City, NY18 hours ago
A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart Select 2023 WNBA All-Star Game Rosters
Las Vegas, NV19 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys Off Season and what is going on with Dak Prescott and Cee Dee Lamb! 07/07
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Judge Rules: Transgender Women, Regardless of Surgery Status, Allowed at Women-Only Spa
Seattle, WA27 days ago
NBA reveals long-awaited plans for in-season tournament that’ll start in November
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
Chicago Billionaire Relocates His Business to Florida and Buys a $106 Million Florida Home, Citing "Traditional Values"
Miami, FL24 days ago
‘This Is What Diversity Looks Like’: Harvard Students Rally in Support of Affirmative Action After Supreme Court Ruling
Harvard, MA3 days ago
Chicago Crime Surges An Alarming 38% During Mayor Brandon Johnson's First Thirty Days in Office
Chicago, IL18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy