Mayor Johnson's transition team presents recommendations to improve city

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Mayor Brandon Johnson was presented with a report from members of a Transition Committee today called a “Blueprint for Creating a More Just and Vibrant City for All.”

Hundreds of people who were part of this effort crowded onto the altar of a south side church.

“Eye of the Tiger” was playing while the mayor walked in. Members of various committees gave brief presentations on equity, public safety, health and human services, housing, business, education, labor and transportation, among others.

Transition Co-chair Charles Smith presented Johnson with their 200 page report.

"This report consists of ways to reimagine government."

The mayor said the report represents the progressive platform that propelled him into office.

"I have a deep appreciation for the nearly 400 Chicagoans who served on 11 transition committees and provided the foundation of how we will lead our city well into the future."

