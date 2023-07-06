Canadiens explain controversial 2023 draft choice

Montreal Canadians draft pick David Reinbacher.

When the Montreal Canadiens were on the clock with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft last week in Nashville, many expected the choice to be Russian forward Matvei Michkov — a projected top-line scorer and presumed future All-Star.

However, when Austrian defenseman David Reinbacher’s name was read, the Canadiens — intentional or not — started a social media firestorm, and soon, many were wondering if it was even safe to bring Reinbacher to Montreal for the team’s development camp.

So, why did Montreal make such a polarizing pick? Well, in a recent interview with The Athletic’s Arpon Basu, Canadiens co-director of scouting Nick Bobrov admitted it was because Michkov didn’t fit an organizational need.

“I would say we have players right now on the team who are developing every month, every year, whether that’s Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kirby Dach, with Alex Newhook coming and he can score goals, (Juraj Slafkovsky) [too],” Bobrov said . “So, we feel we have scoring that’s going to rise with the rise of these still very, very young players. … We try to remind ourselves of that every time, every year, every cycle and not get caught up in, you know, shiny objects, I guess.”

While Bobrov didn’t mention Michkov’s name specifically, it’s clear from the undertone of his statement that the 18-year-old Russian is what he was referring to as “shiny objects.”

Despite any anticipated outrage from the fan base, Reinbacher would have been Montreal’s pick regardless.

The 18-year-old blue-liner signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Canadiens during development camp. He will likely begin the year with Montreal’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Laval Rocket.