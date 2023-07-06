Honda cites faulty brakes in recall of 120,000 vehicles



Honda i s recalling 124,077 of its vehicles from 2020 and 2023 over faulty brakes .

Its recall includes the 2020-2021 Civic, 2020-2023 Ridgeline, 2021-2023 Passport, 2021-2022 Pilot, and 2020 Acura MDX. The automaker first noticed a discrepancy in the assembly of the brake cylinders of its vehicles in 2020 and began notifying dealers last month.

The improperly fastened cylinder was caught before any reports of crashes, injuries, or deaths, according to Honda's report . These brake cylinders could have led to "diminished, or loss of, brake function."

While dealerships carrying these vehicles have already been notified, owners who have purchased them will be notified in the mail beginning Aug 7. All owners will be eligible for a free repair of their cylinders at Honda and Acura dealerships.

"Owners who have paid to have these repairs completed at their own expense may be eligible for reimbursement," Honda added.

This comes after a software bug in about 1.2 million Honda vehicles also resulted in a recall last month.

Meanwhile, Honda is still working on an electric vehicle that will feature digital innovations such as a connection to the metaverse slated for release in 2025.