Master of disguise: Russia leaks photos of Wagner chief Prigozhin in various costumes after house raid

Russian a uthorities leaked photos of Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in a variety of disguises following a raid on his mansion.

Russian security agents raided the extravagant residence of the former Vladimir Putin ally, uncovering a plethora of interesting items. Photos from the raid show gold bars, wads of foreign currency, weapons and ammunition, a giant sledgehammer, a photo of severed heads, a stuffed alligator, and a closet full of wigs, among other things. The purpose of the wigs was apparently made clear when several outlets linked to the Russian government leaked images showing Prigozhin in a number of disguises, with the help of fake bears, wigs, and military uniforms.

The photos were captioned, apparently labeling what the disguises were supposed to be. The disguises included an employee of the Ministry of Defense of Sudan, a diplomat's assistant from Abu Dhabi, a senior lieutenant from Benghazi, a colonel from Tripoli, a merchant from Syria, and a field commander, according to the Release the Kraken Telegram channel.



The images led to an outpouring of jokes on social media in Russia and the West, with many comparing Prigozhin's appearance in some of the images to the 2011 Sacha Baron Cohen movie The Dictator .

The images were likely obtained in the raid on Prigozhin's "palace," parts of which were shown on Russian state television. Izvestia released footage of the raid, which was obtained by the Daily Mail .

Footage and images from the raid showed other unusual rooms for the mercenary leader, including a dedicated prayer room, furnished with Orthodox Christian icons, and a medical room.

Prigozhin was allowed to leave Russia for exile in Belarus following his failed mutiny last month in which he marched his forces toward Moscow, ostensibly to capture or overthrow Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov. However, on Thursday, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko announced that the Wagner chief was currently in Russia, TASS reported .

"Yevgeny Prigozhin, he is in St. Petersburg," Lukashenko said at a Thursday press conference. "Maybe he went to Moscow, but he is not in the territory of Belarus."

The Belarusian leader added that Prigozhin was not in prison and that he had spoken to him over the phone recently.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said the Russian government didn't know about Prigozhin's whereabouts, as it does not track him and has "no possibilities and desire to do so."