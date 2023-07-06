8 Shows Like ‘Silo’ For Your Next Dystopian Watch

It’s hard to believe that Season 1 of Apple TV+’s Silo is over. Based on the best-selling books by Hugh Howey and adapted for TV by Graham Yost, the dystopian sci-fi series quickly gained a cult following. And it’s no surprise that the 10 weekly episodes packed with intense drama and consuming mystery kept viewers glued to the screen, anxiously awaiting the following episode’s release.

Silo , for those who haven’t started bingeing, explores a post-apocalyptic society living underground in fear that the world above is toxic. The silo’s residents don’t know who built their home or why the outside world is such a threat, but when curiosity takes control and questions are asked, they learn that seeking the truth has deadly consequences.

It’s hard to top the standout performances and impeccable storytelling Silo has to offer. But if you’re missing your weekly dose of dystopian societies, fearful mysteries, and insane plot twists, here are eight other shows you can watch to fill the void Silo’s season one conclusion left in your heart.

1 ‘Snowpiercer’

As a post-apocalyptic, dystopian drama, Snowpiercer quickly comes to mind when considering similar shows to Silo . The series takes place seven years into the Earth’s second ice age, where the small bunch of humans left inhabit a luxury train that continuously circles the globe. Here, hierarchical class issues, social injustice, the politics of survival, and, of course, rebellion come to the forefront.

Foundation , another Apple TV+ sci-fi drama, brings the same levels of dystopian mystery, mixed with a bit of utopia for good measure. Based on the book series of the same name by Isaac Asimov, the show follows a complex saga of humans scattered on planets throughout the galaxy all living under the rule of the Galactic Empire. When the galaxy begins to collapse around them, Dr. Hari Seldon and his loyal followers attempt to preserve their culture.

One of Netflix’s most upsetting cancellations, The Society is a must-watch for Silo fans. With a little less sci-fi and a little more mystery, the series is essentially a modern take on Lord of the Flies . A group of high school students sets out on a camping trip, but somehow enter a different, isolated version of their hometown when they return. With constant confusion about how and why they went missing, the teens are forced to establish order and form alliances to survive.

Three years after 140 million people randomly disappeared, members of Mapleton, New York attempt to continue their lives while coping with the tragedy. Intense grief divides families and turns their faith to cynicism, paranoia, and madness, leading some of the traumatized to join the “Guilty Remnant,” a cult-like group. The Leftovers is based on the best-seller by Tom Perrotta, who is also one of the executive producers.

This mysterious sci-fi drama centers on a small town in Maine where an invisible dome-shaped force field suddenly cuts off residents from the outside world. Some start to panic, while others try to maintain peace and order, and more importantly, discover the barrier’s purpose and how to escape it.

The 100 takes place 97 years after a nuclear war has destroyed civilization on Earth. The only survivors were those on the 12 spaceships in orbit at the time, and are now humanity’s last hope for survival. Desperately looking for a solution, 100 juvenile prisoners are sent back to Earth to test its habitability in the hopes of complete re-population.

Westworld focuses on a futuristic amusement park of the same name hosted by robots who take care of wealthy visitors. When the robotic “hosts” deviate from their programmers’ carefully planned scripts, a disturbing pattern of aberrant behavior ensues.

In 1899 , a group of European immigrants travel on a steamship called the “Kerberos” from London to New York. What starts as a simple voyage quickly takes a dark turn when the Kerberos encounters the “Prometheus,” another migrant ship that’s been long-abandoned for months in the ocean. As they begin to probe deeper into this strange ship, the more sinister, disturbing, and horrific the mystery of their reality becomes.