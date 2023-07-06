Open in App
Queen City News

Mooresville mayor since 2011 says he will not seek reelection

By Doug Coats,

2 days ago

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Miles Atkins will not seek another term as Mooresville’s mayor, a position he’s held for 12 years, he announced on his website.

Atkins has been a public servant in Mooresville since being elected as an at-large commissioner in 2007, and then becoming Mayor for the first tim e in 2011. Residents will vote for a new mayor in November.

Lowe’s ranks in top 10 of US retail sales: study

He says it’s time to explore new ventures.

“Representing and serving the greater Mooresville community for the past 16 years has been an honor,” Atkins said in a statement. “After an ample amount of introspection, I feel now is the time to explore new possibilities, therefore I have decided not to seek a seventh term as mayor in the upcoming municipal election. I plan on enjoying the on-going celebration of Mooresville’s 150th Anniversary, while keeping an eye on opportunities to serve in 2024.”

“I am sincerely grateful for all the support I’ve received over the years and look forward to a bright and promising future.”

Atkins has guided the town through an era of rapid growth and a downtown resurgence. He discussed the bustling Main Street corridor with Queen City News during the Hometown Tour stop in March.

Mooresville church donates more than $27,000 to local school district

“It’s really the heart and soul of the community,” he told anchor Brien Blakely. “We have residents who are moving in to live downtown, we have new restaurants opening up. There’s public investment, but a tremendous amount of private investment going on. It’s booming.”

Further, Atkins has implemented programs like the Youth Council, Veterans Benefits Assistance, Senior Roundtable, Mooresville Community Needs Taskforce, Mooresville Citizens Academy and No Agenda Needed sessions.

