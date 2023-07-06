State Patrol: Driver caught speeding over 100 mph twice in 2 days used work as excuse

State Patrol cracks down on speeding 00:29

MINNEAPOLIS -- A driver caught speeding twice in a matter of days gave the Minnesota State Patrol a questionable excuse.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Thursday that a trooper pulled the driver over for going 109 mph in a 60 mph zone. This was the second time in two days the driver had been stopped for driving over 100 mph.

The driver explained to the trooper that they were going to work and that's why they were speeding, the state patrol said in a tweet .

The state patrol did not say what consequences the driver is facing, but Minnesota law states that those ticketed for speeding over 100 mph can lose their license for six months.

MORE: Extra speeding enforcement expected in Minnesota through end of July

During the entire month of July, law enforcement across the state is cracking down on speeders as an effort to make what's known as the 100 deadliest days of summer - from Memorial Day to Labor Day - less lethal.