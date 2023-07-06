Open in App
CBS Minnesota

State Patrol: Driver caught speeding over 100 mph twice in 2 days used work as excuse

By WCCO Staff,

2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GbXjw_0nIKsMMq00

State Patrol cracks down on speeding 00:29

MINNEAPOLIS -- A driver caught speeding twice in a matter of days gave the Minnesota State Patrol a questionable excuse.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Thursday that a trooper pulled the driver over for going 109 mph in a 60 mph zone. This was the second time in two days the driver had been stopped for driving over 100 mph.

The driver explained to the trooper that they were going to work and that's why they were speeding, the state patrol said in a tweet .

The state patrol did not say what consequences the driver is facing, but Minnesota law states that those ticketed for speeding over 100 mph can lose their license for six months.

MORE: Extra speeding enforcement expected in Minnesota through end of July

During the entire month of July, law enforcement across the state is cracking down on speeders as an effort to make what's known as the 100 deadliest days of summer - from Memorial Day to Labor Day - less lethal.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Minneapolis, MN newsLocal Minneapolis, MN
BCA data shows 158 search warrants executed in Minnesota in 2022
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Minnesota Man Killed in Motorcycle-SUV Crash on Rural Road
Duluth, MN1 day ago
Charges say Thaddeus Smith drunkenly hit, dragged bystander with car after Hudson road rage altercation
Hudson, WI2 days ago
Body of Fanta Xayavong found in storage unit; suspect in Mani Starren killing is person of interest
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Charges: St. Paul man hit 2 pedestrians following Hudson road rage incident
Hudson, WI2 days ago
More human remains found in St. Paul, may be linked to man charged in another dismemberment case
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Motorcyclist dies after wreck in St. Paul on July 4
Saint Paul, MN3 days ago
Busy St. Cloud Intersection Closure Planned For 10 Days
Saint Cloud, MN2 days ago
Body of St. Paul woman, 37, recovered from Mississippi River
Saint Paul, MN2 days ago
7 years ago Thursday, Philando Castile shot dead by officer
Falcon Heights, MN2 days ago
QAnon leader dies in Minnesota dirt bike crash
Millville, MN2 days ago
Wisconsin man hiding replica Dukes of Hazzard car from assets sentenced for bankruptcy fraud
Minocqua, WI2 days ago
Sauk Rapids man killed in crash east of St. Cloud
Sauk Rapids, MN3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy