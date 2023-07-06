Open in App
Former Alabama Tight End Giles Amos on The Joe Gaither Show: Episode 34, July 6, 2023

By Joe Gaither,

2 days ago

The Thursday edition of "The Joe Gaither Show on BamaCentral" welcomed former Alabama tight end Giles Amos onto the show.

The University of Alabama was never the initial plan for Amos as he revealed to the audience. A Hail Mary and a little push by his father landed the Perry, Georgia native in Tuscaloosa as a preferred walk-on.

The 6-4, 245 pound tight end ultimately won a national championship and two SEC championships during his tenure with the Tide and played in nearly a dozen games going from walk-on to scholarship athlete.

He graduated from The Capstone in 2019, opening the door for him to utilize the transfer portal and play his final year at Arkansas State, where he was named 2020 Pro Football Focus All-Sunbelt.

Amos discussed what it takes to contribute to the Crimson Tide's excellence without earning the typical notoriety that comes with superstar status.

The conversation then turned to the upcoming Alabama Crimson Tide team as Amos gave his thoughts on the quarterback battle, the current tight end room, and what Tommy Rees will do with the offense in 2023.

Check out the show to find out what "2nd & 26" looked like from the sideline, to go inside the meeting room when Amos earned his scholarship and what it's like to play football in Mexico.

