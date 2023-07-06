Open in App
New Restaurant To Open This Weekend In Springfield

By Josh Lanier,

2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Em9iT_0nIKrxYA00
Haya Sushi, located at 1203 Parker St. in Springfield, will host a cold opening on Saturday, July 8. Photo Credit: Courtesy Of Haya Sushi

Haya Sushi will host a soft opening on Saturday, July 8, at its 1203 Parker Street location. The owners announced the grand reveal of the restaurant on their Facebook page.

We are pleased to announce the upcoming soft opening of Haya Sushi on 7/08/2023, located at 1203 Parker St, Springfield, MA 01129. At Haya Sushi, we pride ourselves in providing our customers with a wide selection of all-you-can-eat sushi made from the freshest ingredients. Our expert chefs are dedicated to bringing the authentic flavors of Japan to your table. Come join us for this exciting event and indulge in our delicious sushi offerings. We can't wait to serve you!

The restaurant charges $29.95 for anyone 11 and up, $19.95 for kids 4 to 11, and $6.95 for anyone younger than 4. That includes appetizers, soups and salads, sushi, sashimi, and more, according to Haya Sushi's website. Click here to see their offerings.

The all-you-can-eat Japanese eatery is owned by the restaurateurs who operate Joy Bowl Poke in Springfield and Hadley, and Longmeadow in Western Mass, and Enfield, in Hartford County, Connecticut.

