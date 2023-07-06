New Restaurant To Open This Weekend In Springfield

Haya Sushi, located at 1203 Parker St. in Springfield, will host a cold opening on Saturday, July 8. Photo Credit: Courtesy Of Haya Sushi

Haya Sushi will host a soft opening on Saturday, July 8, at its 1203 Parker Street location. The owners announced the grand reveal of the restaurant on their Facebook page.

The restaurant charges $29.95 for anyone 11 and up, $19.95 for kids 4 to 11, and $6.95 for anyone younger than 4. That includes appetizers, soups and salads, sushi, sashimi, and more, according to Haya Sushi's website. Click here to see their offerings.

The all-you-can-eat Japanese eatery is owned by the restaurateurs who operate Joy Bowl Poke in Springfield and Hadley, and Longmeadow in Western Mass, and Enfield, in Hartford County, Connecticut.

