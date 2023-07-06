Open in App
WATCH: Cruiser cam shows driver lead troopers on high-speed pursuit in Warren County

By WHIO Staff,

2 days ago
New cruiser cam footage shows a driver lead troopers on a high-speed pursuit in Warren County late Wednesday night.

At approximately 11:56 p.m., the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was contacted by a concerned motorist reporting a reckless driver traveling on Interstate 71 northbound, according to a spokesperson for OSP.

>> Previous Coverage: Driver leads Ohio state troopers on high-speed, 120 m.p.h. chase on I-71

Shortly thereafter, a trooper located the vehicle on I-71 near milepost 28 in Turtlecreek Township.

After spotting the vehicle, the trooper was attempting to catch up to conduct a traffic stop and saw the vehicle drive onto the right shoulder and pass a tractor-trailer combination.

Once behind the vehicle, the trooper activated his overhead lights and sirens to attempt a traffic stop near milepost 33. The vehicle failed to stop and which initiated the vehicle pursuit, the spokesperson said.

During the pursuit, due to driving behaviors, it was suspected the driver was impaired, according to the spokesperson.

The vehicle continued to flee north on I-71, using both lanes of travel and passing on the shoulder. Another trooper was able to get into position and deploy stop sticks.

>> 19 vehicles involved in 4 separate crashes on I-75 SB in Harrison Twp.

The vehicle continued fleeing northbound until all tires detached from the vehicle,

The vehicle eventually became disabled in the roadway near milepost 71.

After coming to a stop, the driver fled on foot through the median and across the southbound lanes of travel, the spokesperson said.

The suspect, identified as Marilyn M. Wood, 40, of Cincinnati, was taken into custody just off the roadway.

According to OSP, there were indicators of impairment and Wood was offered Standardized Field Sobriety Testing but she refused.

Wood was booked in the Warren County Jail and charged with Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer and Obstructing Official Business.

She was also charged with Operating a Vehicle Impaired (OVI), Reckless Operation and Driving Under Suspension.

All charges will be through the Lebanon Municipal Court.

